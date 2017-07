Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on "News 8 at 6:30" for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

Denise and Johnnie are ready to try new treats using yogurt: for a treat, a meal, and an appetizer!

We're putting yogurt on ice! Yogurt never gets a bad wrap... Mix with guacamole for a great dip

Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".