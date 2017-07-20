New QC cryotherapy center is keeping customers cool this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - If you want to beat the heat, you need to go to the Quad Cities coldest place.

At 40 Degree Drop Cryocenter in Davenport, it's the quickest way to get cool.

"We`re definitely the coldest place in the Quad Cities. If it`s hot like this and you`re training outside, you need to come in and you need to cool down. Come get dropped in our cryotherapy machine," said Keegan Glaus, a cryotherapy technician.

The new business offers a very different type of therapy. People hop into their liquid nitrogen chamber that drops negative 240 degrees.

Glaus explains how it works, "Dropping your skin temperature about 35-45 degrees allowing your core body temperature to stay the same and that allows oxygen to flow, to keep regulating through your body."

Glaus says it provides therapy for a variety of things, arthritis, stiff muscles and joint pain. He claims it also burns calories for weight loss, plus improves your mood and sleep. The treatment only takes three minutes.

40 Degree Drop will be at this Bix this weekend with their portable therapy machine. Technicians will treat runners before and after the race.