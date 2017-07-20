× Muscatine man sentenced in child porn case

DAVENPORT — A Muscatine man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in U.S. Federal Court Monday after pleading guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to court records, Casey J. Blain, 36, admitted to possessing at least 369 child porn images and 267 videos that he shared with others online. Blain was arrested in March of 2016 after Muscatine Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Blain pleaded guilty to the offenses on March 20, 2017.

In addition to his prison sentence, Blain was also ordered to pay $12,500 in restitution and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.