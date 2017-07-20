Man pleads not guilty to deadly beating of Rock Island woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND -- A man accused of beating a woman to death with a baseball bat and assaulting two children has pleaded not guilty.

Sean Rogers has been charged with murder, aggravated battery to a child and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, according to online court records.

The incident happened on Friday, June 2nd. Rock Island police were called for a battery complaint on 25th Street, near Save-A-Lot grocery store. That's where they found two injured juveniles. Both were taken to the hospital, and one was later airlifted to Peoria for treatment.

Officers also found 43-year-old Rochelle Davis dead inside the home, according to previous reports.

Rogers appeared in court Tuesday, July 18th, where he pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to be back in court in August.