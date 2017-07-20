Local labor activist announces run for Illinois 36th senate district seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Democrat Gregg Johnson announced his candidacy for the Illinois 36th Senate District seat.

He formally announced his run on July 20th at the Moline Township Activity Center.

"The leaders in Springfield have been letting us down for decades now and i think we need to send people to Springfield that are actually going to solve the problems of everyday people," says Johnson.

Johnson is a 34 year member of AFSCME Local 46 and was elected President of the local in 2010.

The Rock Island County native is focusing on issues such as education funding, tax reformation, and working and middle class growth.

"I think we need a fair taxation system in our state...too much of the burden is put on our working class," says Johnson.

Currently Johnson is the only announced democratic candidate for the primary.

Republican Neal Anderson currently holds the 36th district state seat.