× JDC champ Bryson DeChambeau off to rough start in British Open

SOUTHPORT, England — Golf is a game that gives and then, crushingly, takes away.

Newly minted John Deere Classic Champion Bryson DeChambeau was harshly reminded of this truth after posting a less-than-stellar +6 in his first-ever round at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, placing him in a tie for 135th place and in danger of missing the weekend cup in one of golf’s premier events.

DeChambeau, who was the last entrant into The Open thanks to his win at TPC Deere Run, may have been a bit nervy: he carded a triple bogey 7 on hole 1 and never quite found his rhythm the rest of the round.

It wasn’t all bad news for JDC standouts over in England, however. 2017 participant Charley Hoffman was sitting at -3 and tied for fourth place as of 11 a.m. CST and former two-time champion Jordan Spieth sat atop the leader board after carding a -5 for the day.

The last John Deere Classic champion to win the British Open was Illinois native Todd Hamilton in 2004.