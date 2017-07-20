Grant Wood Elementary breaks ground for $16.7 million new building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Staff, students and families gathered behind Grant Wood Elementary to celebrate the beginning of a new era.

On July 20th ready with shovels in their hands they broke ground as part of a ceremony to say hello to the start of the construction to their new building.

The old school building is going to be torn down and a new and spacious one will go up. The new school will be built behind the old one.

School officials welcome the space as the elementary school is currently at full capacity.

"It's been extremely exciting and it's been a great process to see how all things come together," says John Cain, the elementary school principal.

The new building is going to be nearly 70% bigger than the old building. It will feature larger classrooms as well as a bigger gymnasium.

The total cost of the project is $16.7 million dollars.

"For the kids, for the staff, for the community this is a big deal and we are really thrilled. It's been a long time coming in the making and we're very excited," says Carol Harrisleingang, the school's nurse.

The new building is expected to be fully completed in November 2018.