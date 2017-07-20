× ‘First Day’ Project kicks off to help QC area schools

The First Day Project is in the middle of its 2017 school supply drive for Quad City area schools. Collections of school supplies for local kindergarten through 12th grade students will wrap up prior to the start of the school year in our Illinois and Iowa districts.

Donations help support students in need in Davenport Community School District, Bettendorf, School District, Pleasant Valley School District, Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40, Rock Island/Milan School District #41, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Hampton and Silvis.

WQAD News 8 is holding a Drive through Drop Off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline.

The First Day Project annual school supply drive is a strong collaboration among Quad City area school districts, local businesses and volunteer groups to help meet the needs of students who may not otherwise have the school supplies they need to be successful.

More than 25,000 students in the Quad Cities schools are eligible for the free and reduced lunch program. Some Quad Cities school districts have as many as 90% of the total student population qualifying for free and reduced lunch. Supplies collected through the First Day Project helps meet the needs of thousands of students to enable them to start the school year with confidence.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Composition Notebooks

Loose-Leaf Paper

Pocket Folders

Spiral Notebooks

Pencils

Pens

Washable Markers

Watercolor Paints

Backpacks

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Pencil Boxes

Rulers

Scissors

Other QC project supporters include Ruhl & Ruhl, QC United Way, Johannes Bus Service, the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend and QC Family Focus.

“The number of students in need of our help increase each year,” said Dawn Saul, Communications and Media Relations for Davenport Community School District. “Thanks to the support our schools receive from our communities, service clubs, and local businesses we’ve been able to keep pace. We hope that every child in our Quad Cities community will start the first day of this school year with the supplies they need to be successful.”

School supplies used by all Quad Cities school districts include: crayons, colored pencils, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, scissors, and backpacks.

The First Day Project was established in 2006 to help increase school supply collections taking place in different Quad City communities.

Donations will be accepted weekdays at these locations:

IOWA – July 1 – July 31

Bettendorf CSD Administration Center – 3311 18th St., Bettendorf, IA

Davenport Community School District – 1606 Brady St., Davenport (Monday – Thursday)

Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

ILLINOIS – July 1-22

Moline SD Administration Center – 1619 11th Ave, Moline

Rock Island/Milan SD Administration Center – 2101 6th Ave., Rock Island

Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency – 855 46th Ave, Rock Island

Blackhawk Bank & Trust – 38th Street & Blackhawk Road, Rock Island

Blackhawk Bank & Trust – 301 West 4th Street, Milan

East Moline Area (First Day Fund Inc.) – First Presbyterian Church (9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.) 777 25th Ave., East Moline

Other 2017 Collection Sites:

Ascentra Credit Union – Drop Off School Supplies July 1 – August 3

1710 Grant St., Bettendorf | 2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf | 1515 W. 53rd St., Davenport | 1710 W. 3rd St., Davenport | 1800 Brady St., Davenport | 949 Mississippi View Ct., LeClaire | 3005 7th St., Moline

Carpetland – Drop Off School Supplies July 30 – 337 Brady St., Davenport | 4201 44th Ave., Moline

Ruhl & Ruhl – Drop off school supplies through July 30 at the following locations:

1228 Middle Road, Bettendorf, Iowa

4545 Welcome Way, Davenport, Iowa

1701 52nd Avenue, Moline, Illinois

5403 Victoria Avenue, Suite #100, Davenport, Iowa (Corporate Office)

Hy-Vee – Back-to-School Pack the Bus Event

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23 – Devil Glen Rd., Bettendorf

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30 – Utica Ridge & 53rd, Davenport