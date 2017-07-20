× Davenport teacher facing child pornography charges indicted by grand jury

DAVENPORT — A fifth grade teacher who was previously charged on allegations of child pornography has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Online court records show that Michael Loren Ross was set to be arraigned on July 27th on charges of receiving and distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to a document filed in the United States District Court, Ross has been accused of receiving and distributing child pornography over a two-year period.

The indictment shows that prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of any materials relating to the charges. This includes any computer hardware, storage devices, printers, and related equipment.

Ross was listed as a teacher at Buchanan Elementary school in the staff directory on the Davenport Schools website. He was hired in August of 2013.