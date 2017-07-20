Chef Scott: Tandoori Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF – Let's try something new with chicken and let's do it with inexpensive cuts of meat and some exotic spices not found in your every day meals.

Tandoori chicken is a favorite Indian meal that has a huge following in America.

"Tandoori is actually a clay pot they use to cook outside in India and Bombay and all of those places", says Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center in Bettendorf.

"We're going to marinade some chicken and do Tandoori chicken on the grill," says Chef Scott.

The time is right to buy chicken legs and thighs

"It's a dollar a pound for legs and thighs so go get them."

"I'm going to pull the skin off of them, pull it back so you can actually enjoy the crunch chicken while it's cooking," says Chef Scott.

1. Empty 3 ounce container of plain yogurt into a bowl

2. Add 2 Tbsp Marsala spice

3. Add 2 Tbsp paprika

4. Add 1 Tbsp minced garlic

5. Add 1 tsp salt

6. Add 1 tsp pepper

7. Add 1 tsp of lemon grass

8. Whip together before adding chicken

9. Pull the skin back and liberally coat it

10. Place in a glass casserole dish and refrigerate for five hours

Make the rice dish.

1. Add 3 Tbsp of olive oil to a hot frying pan

2. Add 1/2 cup mushrooms

3. Add 1 tsp. paprika

4. Add 1 tsp. Marsala spice

5. Add 1 Tbsp chives

6. Add 1 tsp ginger

7. Add 3 Tbsp celery

8. Add 3 Tbsp cucumber

9. Add 2 Tbsp diced onions

10. Add 1 tsp red pepper

11. Add a squeeze of lemon

12. Add 1 Tbsp curry paste

13. Add 2 Tbsp pine nuts

14. Mix together

15. Add 3 cups cooked rice

16. Stir together and lower the heat to low

17. Add 3 Tbsp (20 count) Kalamata olives

Grill the chicken for about 20-minutes and serve with your rice dish.

"A trip to Bombay," says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy."