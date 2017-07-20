BBB: How to protect yourself from home improvement scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- It is a good time to fix up parts of your home, but Better Business Bureau leaders say, there's a huge spike in complaints this time of year.

Sandra Bowden joined us Wednesday, July 19, for 'Scam Tracker' on WQAD News 8 at 11. Bowden says the BBB has received at least 10 scam calls from consumers and businesses this week alone. She gave out tips on how you can avoid being scammed when contractors don't finish their work.

"You only pay 50 percent up front, never pay more," Bowden said Wednesday. "If he tells you that he wants more, that he needs it for supplies and stuff, I would find another contractor That is a definite red flag."

Bowden says customers need to do their research, get references from others, and find out if their contractor has a local office.

