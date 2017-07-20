Durant falls to Iowa City Regina 2-1 in 2A semifinals.
Durant falls just short in Semifinals
-
Warriors dethrone Cavaliers for second title in three years
-
Iowa City West edges North Scott in a State ranked showdown
-
Facebook founder Zuckerberg visits Iowa town
-
Durant softball heading back to State
-
Mississippi fugitive captured in Iowa City after car is found in Moline
-
-
Authorities investigating how boy was hit by semi in Iowa
-
Durant SB shuts out North Cedar
-
Pleasant Valley earns 2nd straight trip to State title game
-
Assumption sets record in win over Regina
-
Mallards give up 3 unanswered goals, fall in Game 1
-
-
Iowa preschool teacher donating kidney to student’s father
-
If this weather model is right, major flooding may be 1-2 weeks away
-
University of Iowa student’s death sparks alcohol ban at Greek events