Widespread damaging storms possible tonight

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas south of the Quad Cities for the next few days. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Quad City metro area. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by noon today with afternoon highs around 93 degrees. Peak heat index values will rise up to 104 degrees this afternoon. That heat will be one of the ingredients necessary for big storms tonight.

While there's a one in ten chance of a storm today, we have a much bigger opportunity after midnight into the wee hours of Thursday.

The map above shows "precipitable water." Think of this as where the gas tank has the most fuel. A lot of times we show where there are moisture levels at the surface layer. This map shows where there's moisture in all of the atmosphere. The northern-most gradient of high precipitable water is where I'll draw a white line.

Next up, let's look at where the temperatures will be the hottest. The hottest places on the map will see an "atmospheric cap," which limits any storm or cloud activity. However, where I drew the white line there's again a gradient (or drop off) in temperature.

Same map, but now we're looking at where there's moisture in the lowest level of the atmosphere. Since storms take in warm moist air at the bottom and vent the exhaust out the top, this is an important factor in thunderstorm development.

We've identified that there's abundant moisture and available energy, now let's examine the jet stream. Of note tonight, an "Entrance Region" to the jet stream. Think of this as a place where the air speeds up...much like an entrance ramp onto a highway. With increasing wind in the upper parts of the atmosphere, storms are able to vent the exhaust out the top. This is an indicator of where storms will be the strongest.

Finally, the bottom line on storm chances. There is a significant risk of severe storms from Minneapolis to Rockford between 11pm and 5am. These storms will be moving southeast at highway speeds! For that reason, damaging straight line wind, possibly greater than 70 mph will be possible. Right now, it appears the best chance for these is north of the Quad Cities. However, in situations like these I've noticed for years that storms can occasionally turn or drift right. That could bring them a little closer to the Quad Cities. Another thing, is if storms form further west of Minneapolis and their trajectory is to the southeast. That could put more of Iowa in a risk for these.

We definitely don't want to be in front of these storms as they could produce winds that take down trees and power lines and even lift roofs off of non-sturdy buildings. Again, the timeline for them to be in our airspace: a few hours before sunrise Thursday morning.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen