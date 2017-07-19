× Strong storms to graze northern hometowns overnight

Like last night, we’ll keep an eye to the skies for storms to re-fire along a boundary to our north. This boundary is positioned from South Dakota through southern Minnesota and across the Wisconsin/Illinois border. Storms will grow strong along this boundary this evening across southern Minnesota as they move southeast. Damaging straight line wind, possibly greater than 70 mph will be possible with these storms.

Right now, it appears the best chance is expected north of the Quad Cities from Minneapolis to La Crosse, Wisconsin to Dubuque, Iowa before losing some of its punch by the time it arrives around the Chicagoland area before sunrise. Any wobbling of this track south could put most of the News 8 viewing area under a severe weather threat overnight. That is what I’ll keep a close watch on tonight.

Unfortunately, no breakdown in the high heat. This continues right through Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values possibly as high as 105.

We’re still expected to break the high heat starting on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here