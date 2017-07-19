× Rock Falls man hit and killed by car on Illinois Route 40

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — A man was hit and killed by a car on Illinois Route 40 in a rural part of town, according to authorities.

A man driving a Toyota Corolla was headed northbound on Route 40 near Thome Road when he hit 55-year-old David L. Tadlock “who was standing in the roadway,” said a statement from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19th.

After he was hit, the Rock Falls man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Whiteside County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing, the statement said.