× Rock Falls’ Limestone Building to come down today

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — The former Limstone Building is set to come down Wednesday, July 19th.

According to a report by WIXN, the nearly 150-year-old building is being demolished as part of plans to improve their riverfront.

Originally set to come down Monday, July 17th, weather halted the building’s demolition.

Sauk Valley told News 8 that the demolition began Wednesday morning and then stopped.

Sauk Valley reported that until the demolition is done, nobody can get to the lower dam and parking lot. West First Street will still be open.

“We know people are curious, but we encourage them not to drive by to watch the demolition,” said Mayor Bill Wescott, according to a report by Sauk Valley. “They will be wetting the area down because of asbestos, so it’s a good idea to just stay away from the site.”

Environmental testing will be done as the demolition is underway, Sauk Valley reported.

For residents who have been curious about what will happen to the stars on the building, the city is going to hang onto them for possible future development sites. Residents who are interested in a commemorative piece of limestone can call City Hall to be put on a list.