News 8 Trio: Three ways to get creative with cooking zucchini

Denise and Johnnie show you three ways to use a vegetable everyone has in their kitchen...the zucchini!

  1. Ditch the fries and make delicious parmesan zucchini crisps to serve at your next BBQ.
  2. Swap the traditional stir-fry for a zucchini skillet.
  3. Whip up a batch of impressive yet super easy zucchini pancakes.

