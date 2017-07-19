News 8 Trio: Three ways to get creative with cooking zucchini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on "News 8 at 6:30" for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

Denise and Johnnie show you three ways to use a vegetable everyone has in their kitchen...the zucchini!

Ditch the fries and make delicious parmesan zucchini crisps to serve at your next BBQ. Swap the traditional stir-fry for a zucchini skillet. Whip up a batch of impressive yet super easy zucchini pancakes.

News 8 at 6:30