Missing paperwork may be to blame, or to thank, for possibly erasing student loan debt from tens of thousands of students.

The National Collegiate student loan trust is in a legal dispute involving at least $5 billion in loans.

Judges have dismissed dozens of lawsuits against graduates who fell behind on payments because the organization could not prove it owns the loans. An audit from 2015 showed that about 400 randomly-checked loans did not have the proper paperwork.