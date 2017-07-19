Marine vet killed in weekend mugging in Chicago, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police are asking for the public to help them find a man who shot and killed a 60-year-old Marine veteran on the city's West Side over the weekend.

Police say the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday on the 400 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Robert Sharpe was walking on his way to dialysis when a man, armed with a handgun, demanded his wallet.

When Sharpe refused, the man shot him.

Police say the man was seen heading east on Franklin Boulevard. He's described as a black man with a medium complexion, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a white half-mask with red on it and was carrying a chrome-plated revolver.

Anyone with information, please call detectives at 312-744-8261.