Little girl fundraises to help Chicago-area family rebuild after stable fire kills horses

PLAINFIELD, Illinois — The owners of a stable that burned down in a Chicago suburb are getting some unexpected help from a little girl.

More than half of their horses were killed in a barn fire Wednesday, July 5th. They lost 18 horses, and only 11 survived. For the surviving horses, recovery has been painful and expensive.

When six-year-old Zoe Fienberg heard about the incident, she decided to help by selling stress balls online. She raised $1,000 for the owners and a local veterinarian matched her donation.

“I was super touched that such a little girl would come up with such an amazing idea,” said Dr. Alison Powers from Premier Equine Veterinary Service in Lemont, Illinois. “I didn’t expect it to be as much, which is great though.”

Zoe also started a GoFund Me page and plans to raise money as long as the owners need help treating the horses. They hope to reach $150,000 to replace the barn.