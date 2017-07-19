× iWireless extends sponsorship of iWireless Center for two more years

MOLINE — No need to worry about remembering a new name for the iWireless Center.

Despite the news of iWireless ending their sponsorship of downtown Moline’s iWireless Center this month, it was announced that the partnership will remain in tact for two more years.

According to Don Welvaert, president of the Quad Cities Civic Center Authority, the decision was made in a meeting held this afternoon, Wednesday, July 19.

What will happen once the two years are up is still up in the air.