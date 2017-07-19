Iowa and Illinois DOT to discuss I-74 process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Both sides of the Mississippi River are holding meetings to discuss Phase II of the I-74 river bridge constructions.

The Iowa department of transportation held a meeting on July 19th at the Davenport River Center.

The meetings will provide information about the bridges construction as well as road closures relating to it and construction schedules.

"We're to the point where we're getting boots on the ground and we're gonna start to see construction activity and I'm sure people have a lot of questions on whats going... how is their commute is going to be impacted," says I-DOT I-74 Project Manager, Danielle Mulholland.

Illinois will hold its meeting on July 20th at the I-Wireless center at 4:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m

Both meetings share the same information in an open house format.