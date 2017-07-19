Heat warnings in place, here’s when it will be the worst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas south of the Quad Cities for the next few days. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Quad City metro area. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by noon today with afternoon highs around 93 degrees. Peak heat index values will rise up to 104 degrees this afternoon. Please make sure everyone without air conditioning is comfortable. Especially for elderly people, just a fan is not enough to keep the body cool when the heat index reaches these thresholds.

Significant heat continues for Thursday-Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values possibly as high as 105.

A much cooler air mass is slated to arrive early next week when highs may stay in the 70s!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen