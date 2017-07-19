“Hate map” shows the most hated thing in each state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- A new dating app, called Hater, used data from hundreds of thousands of users across the U.S. to make a hate map.

According to Buzzfeed, the app, that matches users on one common interest: what they hate, gathered all of it's data to create a map that shows what users from each state hate the most.

Some of the results are ironic, like Arizona, where users say they hate sand the most.

Maryland seems to be completely against soulmates.

As for the Quad Cities area, users from Iowa say they hate long hair on men, while users in Illinois say they hate biting string cheese.

You can see the full map here.