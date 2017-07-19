× Gunfire hits vehicle on Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport overnight

DAVENPORT — A vehicle was hit by gunfire in the middle of the night, according to police.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call at 3:38 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 12th Street. While investigating, officers ended up finding that a vehicle had been struck and shell casings were found in the 1200 block of Jersey Ridge Road.

There were no injuries reported and no other damage was found, according to a statement from police.

The investigation continues, but if you have any information call 563-326-6125.