Extended interview: Quad City International Airport’s challenges and future outlook

MOLINE- Leaders at the Quad City International Airport were busy both Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19 helping to chart the airport's vision for the future.
Tuesday, the Metropolitan Airport Authority Board approved its budget for fiscal year 2018 and adopted its tax levy. Wednesday, airport leaders held a meeting with the Quad City mayors about its future and what challenges it faces.
After that meeting, the airport's Director of Aviation, Bruce Carter, did an extended interview with WQAD News 8, so we could talk about the airport's future.
Here were the topics discussed:
- The possibility of free parking
- The decrease in flyers coming into the airport
- Other factors affecting the airport
- The value of the airport to people in the Quad Cities
- Making things even easier for fliers
- How it serves business and leisure travelers both
- Economic development on its property
