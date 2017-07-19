Davenport Fire Department helps kids beat the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT--- Kids looking to get away from the summer heat for the next two weeks can go to the park to find some relief.

This week the Davenport Fire Department started their Beat the Heat initiative at various parks in the city.

“We’re out here in the parks where the kids are at and having that fun interaction when it’s so hot out letting kids get wet and have fun in this humidity," says the fire department's Lieutenant Zach Soliz.

For one hour the department will open up a fire hydrant to let kids cool off. These are project's next location:

Mon 7/24 Cork Hill Park

Tues 7/25 Emeis Park

Wed 7/26 Goose Creek Park