× American Red Cross in need of volunteers for this fall’s Sound the Alarm event

MOLINE — The American Red Cross is calling for 35,000 volunteers to help install 100,000 free smoke alarms in more than 100 major cities across the country.

It’s all part of “Sound the Alarm,” an initiative to help save lives and lessen the number or tragedies attributed to home fires.

“Sound the Alarm” will make it’s way to the Quad Cities area with an installation event on October 14, 2017.

They’ll be installing in homes in the Quad Cities, Muscatine, IA, and Kewanee, IL.

The events are part of a nationwide series of home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events to be held between September 23 and October 15, culminating in the Red Cross’ installation of the one-millionth free smoke alarm since its Home Fire Campaign launched in 2014.

“Every day home fires are responsible for as many as seven deaths and 36 injuries in this country. We want that number reduced and so far our Home Fire Campaign is responsible for saving 258 lives across the U.S.,” said Amber Wood, Executive Director, American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois. “Please join us to Sound the Alarm in the Quad Cities, Muscatine and Kewanee and help save lives. Be part of this lifesaving effort by registering to volunteer and making a financial donation. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org to learn more today.”

Volunteer to help Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.

Visit SoundTheAlarm.org to find events in your local community and join neighbors in going door-to-door to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create escape plans.

Make this life-saving campaign a group activity. Invite friends and family to register.

Donate to help Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.