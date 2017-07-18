× Tuesday on GMQC: awkward moments, snail races, and…’They know we know’

MOLINE- It’s Tuesday, July 18, and it’s been an interesting morning on Good Morning Quad Cities.

I started off the 5 a.m. hour by forgetting who was supposed to talk first, me…or Angie. It was my turn, and I screwed it up…So there’s that.

People gathered in Norfolk, England for the World Snail Racing Championships. 150 snails participated in the event. This year’s winner was a snail named Larry, who finished the 13 inch course in 2 minutes and 47 seconds. I thought it would be like 2 hours and 47 minutes. See our reactions below.

Then there’s the time I told our producer on the air that we knew…that we were on the air. Fabiola Sanchez, our producer…’They Know We Know.’