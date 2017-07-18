× Scorching summer air to settle in across the area the next several days

We certainly felt a bit more heat and humidity in the air today as temperatures were well into the 80s with even a few spots topping out at 90 degrees. Throw in a dash of humidity and it was a bit warmer than that.

Still keeping an eye on a weak disturbance that could still squeeze out a passing shower or thunderstorm later this evening for a small portion of the area. Otherwise, prepare for a much muggier night with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

The heat will be excessive the next several days with lower 90s common through the rest of the work week. Heat index values over 100 degrees will be widespread both Thursday and Friday. The bottom line is to stay hydrated these upcoming days if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time. Heat illness is very common during these prolong events.

We’ll have a good chance in rinsing some of this heat and humidity out in the form of showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the best coverage still appears to be just north of the Quad Cities along Highway 20. Eventually, this coverage will shift a bit south heading into the upcoming weekend with the main threats being torrential rainfall and damaging wind. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

