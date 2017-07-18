Quad City man trying to raise funds to reopen Le Figaro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - When Le Figaro closed in the summer of 2015 the owner said he wanted to see somebody take over the place.

Now, almost two years later, Quad City resident Robert McCoy wants to reopen it.

"It's a legacy, it's a legacy that I want to carry on," said McCoy.

McCoy said he has had his eye on the restaurant since it closed but didn't have the money to reopen.

He's now looking to the community for help in raising the $100,000 he needs to open it.

"Who's gonna remember the historic things in the Quad Cities when they keep disappearing and new things are in their place," said McCoy.

His vision is to provide the same original french cuisine that Le Figaro is famous for.

"I'm confident that Rachid will still be available and willing to train our chefs in his style of cooking," said McCoy.

McCoy is also wanting to be able to provide free meals to those who are less fortunate.

"I want to give back to my community, I want to be more apart of my community," said McCoy.

He's started a Go Fund Me in hopes of making his dream a reality.

To learn more about his vision you can visit the website HERE.