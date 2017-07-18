Iowa State Fair releases list of new fair foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fair lovers, rejoice! The Iowa State Fair has released a list of the new foods available at this year's 11-day event.

According to the fair's 2017 New Food Contest, the top 3 new foods are:

Pork-Almighty: The tower of power! The Pork Almighty contains crispy beer battered twister fries and is covered with queso cheese sauce, smothered with smoked shredded pork, topped with sauteed onions, green peppers, Cookies BBQ sauce and is sprinkled with shredded cheese. A soft drink is included. The Pork Almighty is located at Steer N Stein on Grand Avenue for $12.00.

Iowa's Big Pork Leg: A pork shank that is Iowa raised and smoked to perfection with a sweet caribbean seasoning. The Iowa's Big Pork Leg is located east of the Administration Building for $9.00.

Mig's Hickory Smoked Chicken BLT Wrap: A wrap that contains diced smoked chicken tossed with a creamy bacon dressing, celery and chopped herbs. Inside the tortillia is the chicken salad mix along with shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and crispy bacon bits. The Mig's Hickory Smoked Chicken BLT Wrap is located southeast of the Varied Industries Building for $9.00.

Other fair food additions include an apple taco, cheesy fried enchilada funnel cake, pancake taco, bruschetta sundae, Rah! edible cook e. dough, thanksgiving balls, sweet potato tot-chos and so many more.

For a full list of new foods and where they will be located, check out the Iowa State Fair website.

The fair is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 10, and last through Monday, August 20.