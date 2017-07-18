If this weather model is right, major flooding may be 1-2 weeks away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An ominous weather pattern is setting up that could produce extreme rains like what happened in Northeastern Illinois and Southeastern Wisconsin last week.

Being on the periphery of a significant heat wave is not a good place to be when you live along the Mississippi River.

Over the next few days, a strong jet stream will produce strong and severe storms across much of Minnesota into Wisconsin. Damaging wind will be the main storm threat in the red, outlined area from this afternoon, straight into the weekend.

The map above shows the GFS computer model's depiction for rainfall through Saturday. This is a very general determination as a single thunderstorm can produce more than an inch of rainfall. But repeated rains are what we don't want to see. That is most likely across Northeastern Iowa, Southeastern Minnesota, and much of Wisconsin. This will put significant amounts of water into the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers. Also of note, the Rock River may receive significant rainwater from Southern Wisconsin.

Keep in mind that during rainfall, the smallest creeks and streams rise the quickest. Big rivers like the Mississippi will take 1-2 weeks to really wreak havoc here in the Quad Cities...especially if rainfall is this widespread to the north.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen