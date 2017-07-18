× Dangerous heat wave on the way

Get ready for some intense heat. Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for some of our local counties including Louisa, Henry, Des Moines, Lee (IA), Mercer, Henderson, Hancock, McDonough, Warren, Knox, and Stark Counties. A Heat Watch is issued when dangerous heat is on the way. Keep in mind, historically, the most at risk are those who are of advanced age with health problems. If you have a neighbor who is elderly without air conditioning, please check on them. Today’s the day to make a plan to stay safe.

Heat index values will go to 102 degrees on Wednesday with significant heat sticking around through Saturday night. Please be careful and limit your exertion, especially in the afternoons. Drink plenty of water and be sure to wear light-colored clothing that will reflect more of the intense sun rays.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen