Airport won’t tax non-Rock Island County residents

MOLINE- The Quad City International Airport will not tax residents outside of Rock Island County in fiscal year 2018.

The Metropolitan Airport Authority Board approved its tax levy for the fiscal year Tuesday, July 18. The airport will also not hike taxes on Rock Island County residents who already pay for it.

The airport's controller, Angela Burch, says it is making other cuts in its budget to make up for more than $510,000 in lost revenue, but she says leaders are still trying to figure out why less people are using the airport.

"We've been told we've had a lot of leakage to Chicago," Burch said. "I'm not necessarily sure if it's the fares or the price difference in the fares or exactly what it's attributed to."

Burch says about 20,000 less planes landed at the airport last year than previously expected, and previous estimates for this current year will likely be higher than actual numbers.