Summer heat and humidity to highlight the rest of the week

Beautiful summer day it turned out to be with plenty of sun, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Too bad this is the week’s best as the high heat and humidity slowly spills in for the rest of the week.

Look like we’ll be able to avoid the AC for one more night as overnight lows drop around the lower 60s.

Tuesday we’ll inch those temperatures a few degree more with highs approaching 90 degrees. This will be followed by lower 90s through the rest of the work week. The humidity will peak on Wednesday and remain so heading into the weekend making it feel around a steamy 100 degrees.

We’ll have a good chance in rinsing some of this heat and humidity out in the form of showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the best coverage still appears to be later this week, mainly Thursday with scattered coverage heading into the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

