Several people inside Muscatine home that was damaged by gunfire

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Several people were inside a home that was shot at over the weekend.

Gunfire was reported outside of the home in the 900 block of Oregon Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, July 16th, according to a statement from Lt. Tim Hull with the Muscatine Police Department.

Bullet casings were found on the sidewalk outside the home, the statement said. The home and a vehicle parked in the driveway were both damaged.

Even though several people were inside the home, police said there were no reported injuries.

Police said they are conducting a criminal investigation of the incident. If you have any information, call the Muscatine Police Department Street Crimes Unit and speak with Officer Anthony Arnaman at 563-263-9922 Ext. 249.