Quad City teens compete in the high school challenge blood drive in both North and South Park Mall

DAVENPORT--Quad City teens are teaming up with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center for the QC High School Challenge Blood Drive.

It kicked off at both North and South Park Mall from 10-7pm Monday, July 17.

Students are representing their high school to see which team can recruit the most blood donors. Organizers say the event helps make sure there is enough blood donations to last through the summer months.

"Summer months are when people are busy with vacation and school breaks, they're just out and about doing different things. That's when the blood supply takes a hit, summer months and over the holidays, says Lori Arguello from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.