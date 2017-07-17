× Muscatine mayor hearing continued after five minutes

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Mayor Diana Broderson’s final District Court hearing will be continued.

In a hearing Monday, July 17th that lasted five minutes, the judge gave the city time to submit a transcript of closed City Council sessions for evidence.

In May, the council unanimously voted to remove the mayor from office.

Broderson will continue to work until the next hearing.

“I just try to have faith and continue to move forward I have faith in our justice system we have believed from the beginning that once this got to a real court, a district court, that we would prevail, we have to have faith and continue moving forward,” Broderson said.

The city has until August to submit transcripts to the court.