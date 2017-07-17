Family with three generations of electricians volunteer at JDC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- For one Quad Cities family, electrician work is a family affair.

Two electricians, Don Welvaert and and Chris Welvaert volunteer at the John Deere Classic to make sure all the electrical connections are up to par. And as they work, two electricians-in-training, Denver and Carson, follow along.

"Everybody likes their air conditioning," said Don, "the scoreboards need to keep energized for the entire tournament."

2017 was the boys' first year cruising around the course with dad and grandpa. Along the way they helped, learned, and also made time for some play.

As the years come and go, Don and Chris, and now Denver and Carson, get to be part of an even bigger family - the 1,700+ volunteers that help at the John Deere Classic.