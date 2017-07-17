× Davenport man suffers serious injuries in Sunday shooting

DAVENPORT — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 3000 block of West 49th Street.

Officers were dispatched to Genesis West shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a 53-year-old male with a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Davenport Police Department the man, who is not being identified, sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives continue to investigate.