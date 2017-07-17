× Construction crew hits gas line downtown Burlington – avoid the area

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Residents are being asked to avoid Jefferson Street in Burlington’s downtown.

The 300 block of Jefferson Street has been temporarily closed because a construction crew hit a gas line, according to police.

A local business owner said many of the businesses on Jefferson Street were evacuated.

Alliant Energy, along with Burlington’s police and fire departments are on scene.

No word on when the roadway will reopen.