The Centennial Bridge is going to be renamed in memory of a fallen Illinois State Police officer from the area.

The bridge was set to be dedicated as the "Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge" on Monday, July 17th.  It honors the officer, who was killed during a roadside traffic stop 16 years ago.

A bill changing the name of the bridge passed through the Illinois legislature at the end of May 2017.

The re-dedication of the bridge will be held at 1 p.m. on the Rock Island County Courthouse lawn.