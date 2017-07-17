Building heat and humidity to fuel heavy storms this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No air conditioners are needed today and tonight with low levels of humidity and comfortable temps.

Tuesday will be a day of change as we heat up near 90 in a few spots. Humidity will be increasing as well. Lower 90s are likely from Wednesday into the weekend with increasing humidity. A few storm clusters are possible from Thursday through Sunday with a few downpours and possible severe weather.

The best chances for thunderstorms will be Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. By Monday, we will return to cool, Canadian high pressure.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen