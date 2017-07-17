× Boil order issued for Village of Carbon Cliff

CARBON CLIFF, Illinois — A precautionary boil order has been issued for the Village of Carbon Cliff, according to the Village Director Nick Gottwalt.

The boil order in in effect for homes and businesses in the downtown area and along 2nd Avenue (Route 84) between Jay Street and 10th Street. This includes 1st Avenue.

The village is repairing a service line break.

“The Village is asking that you please boil your water before drinking and cooking,” read a statement from Gottwalt. “This is simply a precautionary measure put in place by the State of Illinois and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency along with the Village of Carbon Cliff.”

They recommend bringing water for drinking and cooking to a rolling boil for five minutes before use.

The boil order will remain in effect until tests come back clear. A notice will be released at that time, but residents can check with the Village Hall at 309-792-8235 or visit the village website for more information.