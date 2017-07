Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- Starting the final round at five shots behind the leader, former JDC champion Zach Johnson got right to work.

On Hole 2, Johnson made a 13-foot putt for birdie. On Hole 5 he made another from eight feet away; he ended up making four birdies on the front nine.

After a bogey on 11, Johnson got back on track with a putt from 21 feet away.

Johnson ended up finishing the tournament at 15 under par, tied for fifth.