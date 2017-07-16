× Volunteers who have passed on are honored at JDC sunrise ceremony

SILVIS, Illinois — Before golf began, and even before the sun came up, volunteers were gathered at TPC Deere Run for the tournament’s annual sunrise ceremony.

At the ceremony, every volunteer who has passed away within the past year is honored and remembered.

The tournament has more than 1,700 volunteers, whose time and efforts make this PGA tournament possible.

“It’s professional golf but there’s more here than that,” said a volunteer. “There’s a sense of family and the volunteer family of the John Deere Classic is one of the strongest I’ve ever seen”

One of the most recent volunteers to pass on was former Rock Island Alderman Chuck Austin. Austin passed away at TPC Deere Run while setting up for the tournament.

Green wristbands at John Deere Classic keep Chuck Austin’s memory alive