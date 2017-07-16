There’s a chance to see the Northern Lights tonight

It’s not often that we could get to see the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis), but there is a chance to see a stunning light show tonight! NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch due to the sun emitting a large solar flare or coronal mass ejection. With a larger flare to work with, the extent of the Northern Lights will spill into the U.S. It’s not guaranteed that we’ll see it, but the best chance to catch this light show will be a bit north of the Quad Cities, near the Wisconsin border. According to the SWPC, the best viewing times will be 10 PM- 4 AM away from city lights.

When the sun has a coronal mass ejection, it can send a large wave of particles or electrons to the Earth’s magnetic field. These electrons will travel along the magnetic field toward the poles and will collide with the oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the atmosphere. The end result is a fantastic array of colors and lights (you can learn more about auroras here).

Meteorologist Taylor Graham