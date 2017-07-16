No vote this week on Republican health care plan, due to Senator’s medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- The Senate's latest health care bill is once again in limbo, this time due to a medical emergency.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate will "defer consideration" of the bill while Senator John McCain recovers from surgery to remove a blood clot.

GOP leaders had planned to vote as early as Tuesday, but with McCain absent, Senate Republicans would fall short of the 50 votes needed to move ahead with the bill.

Two Republicans already plan to vote "no" on the latest bill, so Republicans can't afford to lose another vote. Several more are on the fence about the bill.

According to moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) Sunday, 8 to 10 of her colleagues have serious concerns about the Republican healthcare legislation to roll back Obamacare. "At the end of the day, I don't know if it will pass," Collins conceded, adding, "We need to go through the normal committee process and get input from people on both sides. That's what would produce the kind of legislation that we need."

Members of the Trump administration, however, remain confident it will get passed. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price countered, "I've never underestimated Senator McConnell's expertise in getting the votes."