Local ice cream social helps raise money for Relay for Life

MOLINE-- All over the country people are celebrating National Ice Cream Day including people here in the Quad Cities.

Dozens of people gathered at the Cavalry Lutheran Church for an ice cream social.

People were able to enjoy a soft serve and help a cause.

The social was hosted by Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society.

"My husband is a two time cancer survivor, we have parishioners here and cancer survivors," says Becki Maxsom from Relay for Life Quad Cities.

They were raising money to help benefit those battling the disease.

"Amazingly people are just so generous with us," says Marilyn Gross, from Relay for Life Quad Cities.

Those attending got to take part in a silent auction, play bingo, and of course enjoy some soft serve.

The group had hoped to raise $3,000 dollars from the social event.